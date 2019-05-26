Factbox: EU vote - the domestic fall-out across Europe

(Reuters) - European Parliament elections not only determine the make-up of the next EU assembly and help decide who ends up running top European institutions but can also play back into the national politics of the bloc’s 28 member states.

Here is a run-down of some of those national stakes as Sunday night’s voting closes and exit polls and early results start to come in:

FRANCE: Emmanuel Macron’s allies put a brave face as exit polls showed a narrow defeat at the hands of Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National party but such a result would be a clear setback for the French leader, who had personally invested time in campaigning for the European vote. His Elysee Palace said it would “intensify” his reform effort.

GERMANY: Angela Merkel’s ruling conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition allies both suffered losses, bleeding support to the Greens in a further test for their loveless coalition. For the SPD, the poor result was exacerbated by a separate defeat in Sunday’s Bremen state election, but party leader Andrea Nahles insisted she would remain in the federal coalition with the CDU.

AUSTRIA: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will likely be strengthened in his fight to keep his job until early elections expected in September as a projection showed his conservative party coming a clear first in Sunday’s EU vote despite a recent scandal involving his erstwhile far-right coalition partner.

GREECE: The opposition New Democracy conservative party held a tidy lead over ruling leftist Syriza in European Parliament elections on Sunday, an exit poll showed. That will be seen as a setback for PM Alexis Tsipras and his reelection effort in a vote scheduled for this year.

BULGARIA - The ruling center-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won 30.5-32.7% of the vote, according to exit polls by two independent pollsters. The win gives Borissov’s coalition government some respite after a scandal over purchases of luxury properties at low prices.

CYPRUS: The Democratic Rally, the ruling conservative party came first in Cyprus with 29 percent of the vote, with opposition Communist Akel coming a close second with 27 percent. Based on projected results, Cyprus was to get its first Turkish Cypriot MEP, academic Niyazi Kizilyurek, making history on the ethnically-split island.