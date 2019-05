People prepare their ballots during the European Parliament Elections, in Henin-Beaumont, France, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Turnout figures for European elections in France showed a 19.26% participation rate by noon local time (1000 GMT), the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, a rate significantly higher than during the 2014 vote.

The 19.26% rate compared to 15.70% at the same time of day in 2014, and 14.81% in 2009.