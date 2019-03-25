French Europe minister to resign to lead Macron's EU election campaign: source

FILE PHOTO - Nathalie Loiseau, French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s European Affairs minister will resign later on Monday to lead President Emmanuel Macron’s party in May’s European Parliament elections, a government source said.

Nathalie Loiseau, a career diplomat who headed the elite ENA school of administration before joining Macron’s government, had put herself forward as the headline candidate for the elections.

Her departure from the government is likely to lead to a cabinet reshuffle.