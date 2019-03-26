Macron's lead candidate opens European campaign with Brexit swipe

FILE PHOTO: Nathalie Loiseau, French European Affairs Minister and the head of the Renaissance (Renewal) list for the European elections, attends a news conference to launch their campaign with candidates from La Republique En Marche (LREM) political party and partners in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of French President Emmanuel Macron’s party list for upcoming European elections launched her campaign on Tuesday with a potshot at Britain’s pro-Brexit leaders.

“Do you remember the slogan ‘take back control’?” European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau said as she announced her resignation in order to lead the LREM party into the May 26 European Parliament election.

“It was a good slogan but the wrong answer, and we can see the state they’re in now,” said Loiseau, a career diplomat who previously headed France’s elite ENA civil service college.

“Taking back control of our destiny can only be achieved with Europe,” she said.