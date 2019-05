French first lady Brigitte Macron presents her voting documents prior to casting her ballot at a polling station as part of the vote for the European parliamentary election in Le Touquet, France May 26, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Turnout for the European Parliament elections in France stood at 43.29% at 1700 local time (1500 GMT), the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, significantly above the level seen at the same time during the 2014 vote.

In 2014, the rate was 35.07% and it stood at 33.18% in 2009.

Polls close at 2000 local time in France.