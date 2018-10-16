German justice minister to be SPD's top candidate in EU election: RND

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katarina Barley will stand as the top candidate of the Social Democrats (SPD) in next May’s European Parliament election, Germany’s RND newspaper network said on Tuesday.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley attends a fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Barley will announce her candidacy later this week in Berlin and would have to give up her current position as a justice minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, RND cited SPD sources as saying.

The SPD, the junior partner in Merkel’s alliance, had no immediate comment on the report.