German justice minister to be SPD's top candidate in EU election: RND

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Justice Minister Katarina Barley will stand as the top candidate of the Social Democrats (SPD) in next May’s European Parliament election, Germany’s RND newspaper network said on Tuesday.
Barley will announce her candidacy later this week in Berlin and would have to give up her current position as a justice minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, RND cited SPD sources as saying.
The SPD, the junior partner in Merkel’s alliance, had no immediate comment on the report.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin