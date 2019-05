A woman exits the polling booth before casting her vote for the European and local elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek opposition New Democracy conservative party held a lead over ruling leftist Syriza in European Parliament elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by five private TV stations showed.

The exit poll gave New Democracy 36-32 percent of the vote compared to 29-25 percent for Syriza, which came to power in 2015. A general election is scheduled for later this year.