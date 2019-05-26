World News
Hungary's Orban hopes for anti-immigration shift in Europe in vote

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai cast their ballots during the European Parliament Elections in Budapest, Hungary, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European parliamentary election will hopefully strengthen anti-immigration political forces across Europe, Hungarian right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after he cast his vote on Sunday.

“I hope that there will be a shift in the European public arena in favor of those political parties who would like to stop migration,” said Orban, dressed in a dark suit and an orange tie, the color of his Fidesz party.

Responding to a question, Orban declined to say whether he would join Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s new party alliance after the election.

