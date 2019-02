ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment ruling coalition 5-Star Movement is not considering forming a group with its government ally, the right-wing League party, at the European parliament after the May election, a prominent 5 Star lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“A combined League-5 Star group at the European parliament is not on the horizon,” Stefano Patuanelli, chairman of the 5-Star group at the Italian Upper House said in an interview with Radio Capital.