Center-right narrowly leads in EU vote: estimate

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The center-right European Peoples’ Party would get 173 seats in the new European Parliament, followed by the Socialists with 147, and liberals getting 102 seats, a parliament official said on Sunday evening, presenting a first aggregated estimate.
The seat projection was based on national estimates from some EU states that have already been announced and pre-election voting intention figures for the others.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska