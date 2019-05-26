World News
May 26, 2019 / 6:47 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Center-right narrowly leads in EU vote: estimate

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The center-right European Peoples’ Party would get 173 seats in the new European Parliament, followed by the Socialists with 147, and liberals getting 102 seats, a parliament official said on Sunday evening, presenting a first aggregated estimate.

The seat projection was based on national estimates from some EU states that have already been announced and pre-election voting intention figures for the others.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska

