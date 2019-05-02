World News
Hungary PM will look for ways to cooperate with Italy's Salvini

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday he would look for ways to co-operate with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini because, he said, Europe needs to be governed by leaders opposed to immigration after a May election.

Orban also told a news conference with Salvini in Budapest that if the European People’s Party (EPP) grouping allies itself with leftist parties after the European Parliament vote, it will be hard to find a place for his Fidesz party in that group.

