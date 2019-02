FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini attends a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s right-wing ruling coalition League party is not considering forming a group with its government ally, the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement, at the European parliament after the May election, its leader said on Wednesday.

“I’m not thinking about a single group,” Matteo Salvini told in a interview with Radio RTL 102.5.