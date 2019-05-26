Liberal coalition Progressive Slovakia/Together wins EU vote in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Liberal, pro-European coalition Progressive Slovakia/Together won the EU election in Slovakia with 20.1 % of the vote, followed by the ruling leftist Smer party at 15.7 %, official results showed on Sunday.

The non-parliamentary coalition was set up two years ago and has already beaten Smer in presidential election in March this year when its candidate, lawyer Zuzana Caputova, defeated EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

The far-right People’s Party-Our Slovakia was third in the EU vote with 12.1 %, according to complete results released by the Statistics Office.