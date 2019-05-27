World News
May 27, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Spain's PM, France's Macron meet to discuss parliamentary vote

1 Min Read

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to address the media following election results at the party headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met on Monday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the results of the European parliamentary elections, Sanchez’s office said.

During a dinner in the Elysee Palace, the two leaders discussed the allocation of top jobs in parliament and their rejection of the far-right, it added.

“They also analysed the institutional renewal and they agree that new posts need to reflect the new majority in the European Parliament,” a statement of the Spanish PM office said.

Sanchez’s Socialist party (PSOE) finished first in Spain in the European election. Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National won most votes in France but the margin of victory over Macron’s liberal party was narrow.

After Sunday’s election, a coalition of the conservative European People’s Party and the Socialists no longer has a majority in the European Parliament, meaning that they may have to rely on the liberals.

Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Paul Day and Joan Faus; editing by John Stonestreet and Sonya Hepinstall

