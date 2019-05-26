Spain's Socialists win EU and local election

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez leaves the Spanish parliament after the first parliamentary session following a general election in Madrid, Spain, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists won EU elections on Sunday and were also on track to win local elections, in a boost to acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, who already won a national election last month.

The Socialists won 20 seats in the European Parliament, the conservative People’s Party (PP) 12, center-right Ciudadanos seven and far-right Vox three, official results with over 98% of the votes counted showed.

In the municipal elections, Sanchez’ Socialists obtained 30.3% of the votes, with PP second with 21.9%, according to preliminary results with almost three quarters of the votes accounted for.