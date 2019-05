A kid in a Spiderman costume stands next to a ballot table for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Socialists were seen winning the European Parliament election in Spain, a GAD3 opinion poll for ABC newspaper showed as voting ended.

The Socialists were seen winning 18 seats, up from 14 in 2014, while the far-right Vox was seen getting its first EU lawmakers, with four to five seats.