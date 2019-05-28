World News
May 28, 2019 / 3:25 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Irish PM sees growing risk of no deal Brexit, backs Weber for Commission

1 Min Read

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he believed the risk of Britain crashing out of the bloc without any divorce agreement was growing with the British Conservatives set to choose a new leader.

“Well I think there is a growing risk of a no deal. There’s a possibility that the new British prime minister may try to repudiate the withdrawal agreement,” he told reporters before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday.

Varadkar also said he would support center-right candidate Manfred Weber for the next European Commission President because he came from the party family in parliament that won the most seats.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below