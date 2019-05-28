Irish PM sees growing risk of no deal Brexit, backs Weber for Commission

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) and Defence Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he believed the risk of Britain crashing out of the bloc without any divorce agreement was growing with the British Conservatives set to choose a new leader.

“Well I think there is a growing risk of a no deal. There’s a possibility that the new British prime minister may try to repudiate the withdrawal agreement,” he told reporters before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday.

Varadkar also said he would support center-right candidate Manfred Weber for the next European Commission President because he came from the party family in parliament that won the most seats.