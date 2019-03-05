EU's Tusk warns of hostile meddling in European elections in May

FILE PHOTO: Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session in Strasbourg, France, February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Tuesday of the risk of hostile foreign meddling in European Parliament elections in May, urging a swift start to the “European renaissance” that France’s Emmanuel Macron had called for.

“There are external anti-European forces which are seeking - openly or secretly - to influence the democratic choices of the Europeans,” Tusk told a news conference, naming the “Leave” result in Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum as one such example.

“And it may again be the case with the European Parliament election in May ...

“Do not allow political parties that are founded by external forces hostile to Europe to decide on key priorities of the EU and the leadership of European institutions.”

Tusk also said he fully supported the way of thinking about Europe presented by Macron ahead of the election.