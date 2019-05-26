EU's Vestager eyes top job, breaking centre-right hold on power

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks during the final estimation of the results of the European Parliament election in Brussels, Belgium, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, called on Sunday night for an end to the centre-right’s hold on power in the bloc after European election, and for a first gendered-balance European Commission.

“I have worked with breaking monopolies, this is basically what I’ve been doing for five years by now, this is also what voters have been doing today. The monopoly of power is broken. And this is of course why we can do something else,” Vestager said.