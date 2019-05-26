Centre-right lead EU candidate calls for broad coalition

A supporter of Manfred Weber, candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the next European Commission President, holds up a placard during the EPP's European Parliament election night, in Brussels, Belgium, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The centre-right German candidate to head the next European Union’s executive called for a broad alliance of pro-EU forces among socialists, liberals and greens after a continent-wide vote on Sunday.

“We are facing a shrinking centre,” Manfred Weber said. “When I look to the figures, I don’t see a majority against the liberals, I don’t see a majority against the socialists, I don’t see a majority against the European People’s Party.”

“So what I would ask us to do to is to join our forces to work together from now.”