German economy minister says EU members want update of 2030 climate goals

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier welcomes European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (not pictured) during a virtual meeting of European energy ministers in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Tuesday said discussions of energy ministers from the 27 European Union member states had shown that a majority want to update an emissions-cutting target by 2030 on the way to climate neutrality by 2050.

He did not say whether there is a majority to cut emissions by at least 55% this decade over those in 1990 - the target proposed by the European Commission last month, up from 40% currently.

Altmaier said he supports a 55% emissions cut.