EU okays 144 million euro Danish renewable energy schemes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Friday three Danish renewable energy schemes, worth a total 144 million euros ($164 million), as part of the Scandinavian country’s goal of loosening its dependence on fossil fuels by 2050.

The three projects will support electricity production from wind and solar this year and next. Danish aid will be granted for 20 years.

One is a 112-million-euro scheme which involves onshore and offshore wind turbines and solar installations. A second, worth 27 million euros, is for onshore wind test and demonstration projects.

The third project, with a 5-million-euro budget, is a transitional measure for onshore wind.

The European Commission said the Danish aid was in line with the bloc’s state aid and environmental objectives.