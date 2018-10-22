FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission clears 200 million euros in French renewable energy state aid

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s competition watchdog approved on Monday 200 million euros worth of state aid to support electricity production from renewable sources for self-consumption in France until 2020.

The European Commission said the French government’s support program would contribute to add 490 megawatts of new capacity and was available for small installations. The selected installations would receive a premium on top of the market price over 10 years, it said.

“The scheme will stimulate competition between renewable energy sources for self-suppliers and will further increase the share of renewables in France’s energy mix,” said Margrethe Vestager, the bloc’s top competition official.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
