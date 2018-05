EU court upholds insecticide ban to protect bees

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - An EU court upheld on Thursday a partial ban on three insecticides known as neonicotinoids, saying that the European Commission had been right in 2013 to restrict their use to protect bees.

Bees are seen on the frame of a beehive in Denee, Belgium, May 15, 2018. Picture taken May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The ruling covers three active substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience as well as Syngenta’s [CNNCC.UL] thiamethoxam.

The court said the EU’s “precautionary principle” meant that the EU could take measures if there was scientific uncertainty about risks to human health or the environment and did not have to wait until it was clear harm had been caused.

The General Court of the European Union did however annul restrictions on the use of a different class of pesticide, BASF’s fipronil, because the Commission had not carried out an adequate assessment of the impact of its measures.

Bees are seen on the frame of a beehive in Denee, Belgium, May 15, 2018. Picture taken May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The partial ban in 2013 meant neonicotinoids could not be used on maize, rapeseed and some spring cereals. However, they could still used for crops such as sugar beet.

The Commission had decided to review the approvals because of the loss of bee colonies due to the misuse of pesticides.

Bees are seen on a frame of a beehive in Denee, Belgium, May 15, 2018. Picture taken May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A majority of EU countries last month backed a proposal to ban all use of neonicotinoids outdoors, limiting their use to crops in greenhouses.

Bayer and Syngenta have warned that banning the insecticides would mean farmers reverting to older chemicals and spraying more.

They also argue that the European Food and Safety Agency had based its finding of possible risk was based on excessively high doses in laboratory tests and demanded field studies be carried out on an unrealistically large area.

Syngenta said the court’s ruling was “disappointing and unfortunate” and that scientific innovation was the only way to produce sufficient food and protect the environment.

Campaign group Friends of the Earth has said new evidence has shown neonicotinoids persist in the environment for many years, drifting into water and wildflowers next to crops, and that healthy oil seed yields since the partial ban shows the chemicals are not needed.

Parties have two months to decide whether to lodge an appeal at the EU’s highest court, the European Court of Justice.