Germany takes EU reins to steer towards green COVID-19 recovery

(Reuters) - Germany will use its upcoming stint as leader of European Union talks to steer the bloc towards a climate-friendly economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

“We always have to keep the big picture in mind. Europe wants to become the first greenhouse gas-neutral continent by 2050. This is the most crucial thing that we can do for future generations,” Svenja Schulze said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of EU environment ministers.

Germany takes over the rotating EU presidency on July 1 and will chair meetings of EU ministers until the end of the year.

The climate apex of Germany’s EU presidency was intended to be an EU-China summit in Leipzig in September, where the EU hoped to coax the world’s biggest emitter into raising its emissions-cutting ambitions ahead of a crucial U.N. climate summit in November.

But the pandemic meant the Leipzig summit is being rescheduled and the U.N. talks have been delayed until November 2021. Meanwhile, the EU faces the challenge of rebuilding its virus-battered economy without compromising its climate commitments.

The European Commission has said spending from its proposed 750 billion euro ($846.38 billion) coronavirus recovery fund must “do no harm” to the bloc’s green goals. It has earmarked funding for electric vehicles and low-carbon hydrogen fuel - areas also in line for support from Germany’s national stimulus package.

Schulze called the Commission proposal a “good basis” for the EU’s economic recovery, which she said must be “socially fair and ecologically sound”.

Schulze said she will prioritise striking a deal to increase the EU’s 2030 climate target to a 50% or 55% emissions reduction against 1990 levels.

Tough talks lie ahead. Bulgaria said on Tuesday it could not achieve a higher 2030 national climate goal. The Czech Republic said the Commission should assess the individual impact of a new 2030 target on each EU country. Countries including Germany, Denmark, France and the Netherlands all back a 55% target.

