HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers launched on Friday the process to replace Benoit Coeure on the board of the European Central Bank when his mandate ends in December, the group’s chair Mario Centeno said on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers will pick a candidate in October, Centeno told a news conference in Helsinki.