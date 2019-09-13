Technology News
September 13, 2019 / 11:00 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EU regulators to set high bar to authorise Libra, ECB's Coeure says

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Union regulators will set a high bar on regulatory approvals for virtual currency projects in Europe, including Facebook’s Libra, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

He told a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that there was agreement among ministers that common rules were needed to regulate cryptocurrencies as they raise concerns about financial stability.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Mark Potter

