EU court advisor: Facebook can be ordered to seek out illegal comments

FILE PHOTO: An attendee takes a photograph of a sign during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An advisor to the EU’s top court said on Tuesday that Facebook could be ordered to seek out all content on its platform identical to that found to be illegal by a court injunction.

The opinion by the Advocate General Maciej Szpunar to the European Court of Justice did not rule on whether Facebook should be ordered to delete the comment at issue.

Judges are not bound by such opinions, but tend to follow them in most cases.