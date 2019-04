FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook has revised the terms related to its users’ data following demands from the European Commission and consumer authorities, including taking responsibility when data has been mishandled by third parties.

The changes clearly explain how the company uses consumers’ data to develop profiling activities and target advertising to finance itself, the EU executive said in a statement.