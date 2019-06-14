EU opens antitrust probe into German-Danish road/rail link

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said on Friday they had opened an investigation into public financing of the Fehmarnbelt fixed rail and road link between Denmark and Germany.

“The Commission previously approved support measures for the financing of the link in 2015, but the Court annulled this decision,” Europe’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, inviting stakeholders to provide input to the investigation.

Femern A/S is the company behind the project to build the 19 km (11.8 mile) tunnel connecting the Danish island of Lolland to the island of Fehmarn on the German side.