EU reaches deal on classifying green financial products

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has reached a deal on classification rules on financial products to define what instruments can be defined as “green” and “sustainable”, an EU lawmaker has said.

“We bring clarity to the market (on) what green financing means and can be. (Has) to be agreed by the two co-legislative institutions of course, but satisfied with the compromise!” Green EU lawmaker Bas Eickhout tweeted on Thursday.