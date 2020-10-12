Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Turkey should advocate truce in Nagorno-Karabakh: Luxembourg's Asselborn

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey must push for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday speaking before a meeting with his EU counterparts.

“Turkey has not called for a truce yet, and I believe they are completely wrong with this position,” Asselborn said in Luxembourg. “I think the message from Luxembourg will be a call on Turkey, a NATO member, to help arrange a ceasefire quickly.”

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

