French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used.

“A member state may not authorise a method of capture of birds leading to by-catch where that by-catch is likely to cause harm other than negligible harm to the species concerned,” the court said in a statement.

It argued that the birds captured, even if cleaned, can sustain irreparable harm, since limes can damage the birds’ feathers.

“The fact that a method of capture of birds, such as the method of hunting using limes, is traditional is not, in itself, sufficient to establish that another satisfactory solution cannot be used instead.”