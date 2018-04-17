'The real France is back', EU's Juncker says after Macron speech

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) next to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini as he arrives for a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“I want to express my emotion and friendship, when I hear the French president expressing himself in the way that he has. The real France is back,” Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg after a speech by Macron.