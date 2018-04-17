FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

France's Macron slams temptation of 'illiberal democracy' in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Europeans to defend their model of liberal democracy in the face of rising autocratic regimes around the world and “illiberal democracies” inside the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech before a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“In the face of authoritarianism, the response is not authoritarian democracy but the authority of democracy,” Macron told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in a thinly veiled reference to governments in Poland and Hungary.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Michel Rose; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

