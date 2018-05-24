Gazprom in EU antitrust deal with concessions, no fine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom clinched a deal with EU antitrust regulators on Thursday to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe, avoiding fines in a case that has dragged on for seven years.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Europe’s competition enforcer said Gazprom’s concessions allay concerns of market abuse, ending the EU’s longest running antitrust saga that began with dawn raids at 20 offices in 10 countries in 2011.

The EU’s decision to accept Gazprom’s offer has allowed it to escape fines of as much as 10 percent of its global turnover - an outcome that has angered Poland and other eastern EU countries which have sought a tougher line from Brussels.

The outlines of the settlement were mapped out more than a year ago, and finalised earlier this year, as Reuters previously reported. But it was delayed by critical feedback from several of the eight member states in the east at the center of the case, all countries formerly dominated by Moscow.

Gazprom has denied the charges concerning the three Baltic states, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has levied fines against major multinationals such as Google, said the decision “removes obstacles created by Gazprom” to the free flow of gas within the bloc and “provides a tailor-made rulebook for Gazprom’s future conduct”.

“As always, this case is not about the flag of the company – it is about achieving the outcome that best serves European consumers and businesses,” she said in a statement, stressing this was not driven by anti-Russian sentiment as friction has mounted with Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Under the deal, the Russian gas export monopoly will tie its prices to benchmarks such as western European gas market hubs and border prices in France, Germany and Italy, scrapping its old system of linking them to oil prices. It will also allow price reviews every two years.

It will remove all contractual constraints which prevent clients from reselling its gas and let the Bulgarian transmission network operator take charge of the Balkan country’s gas flows to Greece.

The concessions will be valid for eight years. Failure to live up to its promises could earn Gazprom a fine.