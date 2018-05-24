Poland minister says disappointed with EU-Gazprom settlement: PAP

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is disappointed that Russian gas company Gazprom avoided fines in a settlement of an EU antitrust case on Thursday, Poland’s deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP.

“We are disappointed that the long-term antitrust proceedings against Gazprom ended without imposing fines, lack of compensation for aggrieved companies and only marginal concessions from the Russian monopolist,” deputy foreign minister Konrad Szymanski told PAP.

Gazprom reached a deal with EU antitrust regulators to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe, avoiding fines in a case that dragged on for seven years.