Business News
December 12, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says U.S. stance on Nord Stream 2 is unfair competition

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that attempts by the United States to undermine the Russia-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to Germany were an example of unfair competition to derail what it casts as a purely commercial project.

The top U.S. energy diplomat said on Tuesday that European efforts to keep Russia shipping gas through Ukraine after the opening of Nord Stream 2 across the Baltic Sea would be futile and that Russia could not be trusted.

“We don’t consider this correct or acceptable for us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked about Washington’s opposition to the project.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.