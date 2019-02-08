Kremlin: we hope EU settles its differences over Nord Stream 2

FILE PHOTO - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow hopes EU countries will sort out any differences they have over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and believes the project would benefit all European countries, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The comments came a day after France said it planned to back an EU proposal to regulate the pipeline, potentially threatening its completion and dealing a blow to Germany which has been trying to garner support for the project.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia intends to continue working on the project and that it considered the pipeline the most secure way for gas to be delivered to Europe.

