Environment
July 22, 2020 / 10:02 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

German environment ministry rejects car toll plans from transport ministry

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s environment ministry on Wednesday rejected proposals drawn up by the transport minister which aim to clear the way for a motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe, saying a system of CO2 pricing was preferable.

“It is not sensible,” said a spokesman for the environment ministry when asked about the proposals for cars which Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer had hoped to get agreed by all German ministries.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below