July 18, 2018 / 11:22 AM / in 22 minutes

Google says will appeal EU fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) said it will appeal against a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.04 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday over illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. Picture taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/r/File Photo

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” Google spokesman Al Verney said. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission’s decision.”

Reporting by Yun Chee Foo; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
