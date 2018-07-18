BRUSSELS - Alphabet unit Google was hit with a record-breaking 4.34 billion euro ($5.04 billion) fine on Wednesday, topping the 2.4 billion euros it was ordered to pay in another case last year.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

EU antitrust regulators accused it of abusing the dominance of its Android smartphone operating system by blocking rivals.

Below is a timeline of Google’s antitrust cases in Europe:

18 July 2018 - EU antitrust regulators hand down a 4.34 billion euro fine to Google after a three-year long investigation.

27 June 2017 - EU fines Google 2.4 billion euros for thwarting rivals of shopping comparison websites.

14 July 2016 - EU sets out another charge against Google’s shopping service. It also accuses the company of preventing third parties using its Adsense product from displaying search advertisements from Google’s competitors - a third case against the company.

20 April 2016 - EU sends a charge sheet to Google outlining the company’s anti-competitive practices with regard to Android smartphone makers and apps makers.

15 April 2015 - EU opens investigation into Google’s Android smartphone operating system.

15 April 2015 - EU charges Google with blocking competitors of its shopping service.

Sept 2014 - Almunia says he will not be able to wrap up the Google case before his mandate ends in October.

May 2014 - Joaquin Almunia, European Competition Commissioner at that time, says feedback from complainants will be crucial to determining whether he accepts Google’s concessions.

5 Feb 2014 - Google improves its concessions related to online search.

2013 - Lobbying group FairSearch files a complaint about Google’s Android business practices to the European Commission.

25 April 2013 - EU seeks feedback from rivals and users to Google’s concessions.

3 April 2013 - Google offers concessions related to online search and its AdSense advertising network to address EU competition concerns, without admitting wrongdoing.

30 Nov 2010 - European Commission opens investigation into allegations that Google has abused its dominant position in online searches following 18 complaints.

3 Nov 2009 - British price comparison site Foundem complains about Google’s online search to the European Commission.