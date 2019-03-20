EU's Vestager says Google rivals more visible after changes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager gave a cautious welcome on Wednesday to Google’s attempts to boost rivals and offer Android users a choice of browser and search apps in order to comply with her orders in two separate cases.
“We see positive developments both in the shopping and Android case,” Vestager told a news conference after handing a 1.49 billion euro ($1.69 billion) to Google for blocking rival online advertisers.
In a sign that Google’s regulatory troubles may not be over, Vestager said she was still looking into its actions in search market for jobs and local search following complaints.
