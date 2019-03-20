EU antitrust chief news conference at 1030 GMT, Google likely in focus

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager talks to the media at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on an antitrust case at 1030 GMT (11.30 a.m. Brussels time), the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Vestager is expected to announce a third fine for Alphabet unit Google over anti-competitive practices, related to its AdSense advertising service, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Last year, Vestager imposed a record 4.34 billion euro ($4.91 billion) fine on Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals. This followed a 2.4 billion euro fine levied in 2017 for blocking rivals of shopping comparison websites.