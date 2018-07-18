FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 8:38 AM / in 19 minutes

EU expected to fine Google $5 billion over Android: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google is expected to be fined a record 4.3 billion euros ($5.00 billion) by the European Union over its Android system, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had a call with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager late Tuesday for a meeting, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2zL6sGs citing a source.

The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalize rivals following a three-year-long investigation - seen as the most important of three EU cases against the world’s most popular internet search engine.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said, where she is expected to announce a record fine against Google.

The Commission said Vestager would speak on an antitrust case but did not provide details.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

