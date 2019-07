FILE PHOTO: European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece nominated the EU Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas as its next commissioner, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Friday.

“Prime Minister (Kyriakos Mitsotakis) will soon inform the new EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on his decision,” the statement said.