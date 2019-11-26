EU puts Greece back on list of 'marketable risk' countries as of Jan. 1, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it put Greece back on the list of “marketable risk” countries for short-term export credit insurance as of 1 January 2020, according to statement.

“As of 1 January 2020, short-term export credit risks toward Greece will be considered as marketable to be covered by private insurers,” the statement said.

The move follows Greece’s adoption of reforms agreed with euro zone creditors after the completion of its bailout program in August 2018.