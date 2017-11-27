FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron says glyphosate to be banned in France within three years
Sections
Featured
How Trump is making it easier to exploit consumers
Commentary
How Trump is making it easier to exploit consumers
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Cyber Risk
German spy agency says Silicon Valley undermines democracy
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
Indonesia
Watch Live: Mount Agung spews ash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 27, 2017 / 5:25 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Macron says glyphosate to be banned in France within three years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he would take all measures necessary to ensure that weed-killer glyphosate is banned in France as soon as an alternative is available and at the latest within three years.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a military award ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Macron announced the move on Twitter after Germany defeated France in a tight vote in Brussels.

The EU vote cleared the use of glyphosate for the next five years after a heated debate over whether the weed-killer originally developed by Monsanto causes cancer. France had pushed for the whole bloc to renew the license for only three years. [L8N1NX45N]

Despite the 5-year extension, EU rules allow France to unilaterally ban the substance. It has already decided to do so for private individuals in 2019.

“I have asked the government to take the necessary measures for the use of glyphosate to be banned in France as soon as alternatives are found, and at the latest in three years. #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain,” Macron said in his Tweet.

“Five years is too long,” Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said on RTL radio, adding: “Three years seems to be a reasonable timeframe to get everyone on board.”

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide, Ingrid Melander, Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.